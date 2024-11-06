Left Menu

Polluted Waters: The Threat Beneath the Yamuna's Surface

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) reported to the National Green Tribunal about pollution from a Haryana drain that caused fish deaths in the Yamuna River near Burari. The DPCC’s inspection found high pollution levels, urging Haryana authorities to control the drain's pollution.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has revealed that a severely polluted drain originating from Haryana is to blame for the mass death of fish in the Yamuna River. This incident, which led to a foul odor sweeping through Burari's residential areas in July, prompted the National Green Tribunal to take notice.

After conducting a detailed inspection on August 29, the DPCC reported finding significant pollution where the drain, known as Drain No. 8, merges with the Yamuna. Water samples were collected at three strategic points to assess the levels of pollution.

According to the findings, the drain's high pollution load greatly compromised the river's water quality, particularly before the monsoon season. In response, the DPCC has urged the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and local authorities to urgently address and mitigate pollution levels in the drain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

