Polluted Waters: The Threat Beneath the Yamuna's Surface

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has revealed that a severely polluted drain originating from Haryana is to blame for the mass death of fish in the Yamuna River. This incident, which led to a foul odor sweeping through Burari's residential areas in July, prompted the National Green Tribunal to take notice.

After conducting a detailed inspection on August 29, the DPCC reported finding significant pollution where the drain, known as Drain No. 8, merges with the Yamuna. Water samples were collected at three strategic points to assess the levels of pollution.

According to the findings, the drain's high pollution load greatly compromised the river's water quality, particularly before the monsoon season. In response, the DPCC has urged the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and local authorities to urgently address and mitigate pollution levels in the drain.

(With inputs from agencies.)