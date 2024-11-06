Left Menu

Revamping Burrabazar: A Call for Safer Homes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged residents of Kolkata's Burrabazar to develop plans for reconstructing aging buildings. She pledged government support for new constructions, highlighting safety concerns with old structures. Authorities were tasked to collaborate with locals for effective planning and action.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called on residents in Kolkata's Burrabazar area to draft plans for reconstructing endangered houses. Addressing safety concerns, she assured complete administrative assistance, including expeditiously clearing building plans to facilitate the construction of newer, safer structures.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jagadhatri Puja at Posta Bazar, Banerjee emphasized the urgency for residents to act, citing dangers posed by old buildings. 'I'm not against the old structures, but if they're declared dangerous, residents' lives are at risk,' she warned.

Banerjee instructed Kolkata's Police Commissioner to hold discussions with local lawmakers to address similar issues in other congested areas like Garden Reach and Topsia, aiming for comprehensive urban renewal and fire safety improvements.

