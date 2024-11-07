Earth's Unrelenting Heat Wave: A New Normal?

For the second consecutive year, Earth is on track to experience its highest recorded temperatures. According to the European climate agency Copernicus, the planet has witnessed over a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase compared to pre-industrial averages, signaling alarming trends for future climate conditions.

Experts, including Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo, attribute this relentless warming to the continued influx of greenhouse gases, alongside temporary influences like El Nino. Scientists warn that surpassing the 1.5-degree threshold could lead to catastrophic impacts unless urgent intervention occurs.

This news coincides with Donald Trump's reelection and the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan. The conference aims to focus on global strategies to transition to clean energy and meet climate goals despite significant challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)