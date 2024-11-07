Left Menu

Earth's Unrelenting Heat Wave: A New Normal?

Earth is set to become hotter than ever for the second consecutive year, surpassing a 1.5 degree Celsius increase. Factors such as El Nino and greenhouse gases drive this change. Climate scientists warn that missing temperature targets could have dire consequences for humanity, stressing the need for immediate global action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 08:39 IST
Earth's Unrelenting Heat Wave: A New Normal?
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

For the second consecutive year, Earth is on track to experience its highest recorded temperatures. According to the European climate agency Copernicus, the planet has witnessed over a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase compared to pre-industrial averages, signaling alarming trends for future climate conditions.

Experts, including Copernicus director Carlo Buontempo, attribute this relentless warming to the continued influx of greenhouse gases, alongside temporary influences like El Nino. Scientists warn that surpassing the 1.5-degree threshold could lead to catastrophic impacts unless urgent intervention occurs.

This news coincides with Donald Trump's reelection and the upcoming COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan. The conference aims to focus on global strategies to transition to clean energy and meet climate goals despite significant challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024