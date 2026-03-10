India's Emerging Role in Plant-Based Protein Processing Equipment

India's import of centrifuges and filtration equipment reached approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2024-25, as per a recent report. The study, from the Good Food Institute India and the National Institute of Food Technology, underscored India's promise as a manufacturing hub for plant-based protein processing equipment.

While India's 150-200 original equipment manufacturers are cost-competitive, the report points to significant technological deficiencies. Key processing equipment, crucial for plant-based protein production, lacks high-performance precision manufacturing in India, with advanced tools largely imported.

The report calls for government and industry to collaborate on addressing these gaps. By boosting R&D infrastructure and testing facilities, India could secure its place in the global market. The findings were unveiled at the 4th Plant-Based Foods Summit in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)