German Minister Highlights Humanitarian Concerns Amid U.S.-Israeli Tensions
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul voiced concerns in Jerusalem about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. At a press conference, he emphasized the lack of aid access and condemned violence in the West Bank, calling for attention to the dire conditions.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul highlighted the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza during a press conference in Jerusalem, urging that the focus on U.S.-Israeli conflicts with Iran should not overshadow the plight of over 2 million people.
Wadephul noted the dire humanitarian conditions, stressing the need for improved access for aid workers to assist those affected. His comments came as part of discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
The German minister also addressed the escalating tension in the West Bank, condemning the violence perpetrated by radical settlers and calling for international attention to restore peace and stability in the region.
About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely and 108 who returned to duty, reports AP, quoting Pentagon.