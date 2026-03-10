Bomb Hoax Chaos: Vadodara University and Gujarat Offices Evacuated
A bomb threat email sent to Parul University and various public offices in Gujarat led to widespread evacuations and searches. Despite the panic, no explosives were found, revealing the threats as a hoax. Authorities conducted thorough checks, ensuring safety and continuity of operations.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Parul University in Vadodara and several public offices across Gujarat, including passport and post offices, were evacuated due to bomb threat emails. Despite the initial panic, thorough police searches confirmed the threats were hoaxes, with no explosives found at any site.
The police, alongside Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and other specialized units, swiftly responded to the threats. Authorities searched the university, which enrolls over 65,000 students from around the world, as well as offices in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Rajkot, managing to assure public safety.
An email received by the Surat Regional Passport Office from 'Madras Tigers, Coimbatore' threatened to use an IED with cyanide containers if the premises weren't vacated. However, following extensive security checks, all bomb threats were deemed false alarms, underscoring a coordinated hoax attempt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
