Robot's Breakthrough at Fukushima: First Fuel Sample Retrieved
A robot at the Fukushima Daiichi plant successfully retrieved a small sample of melted nuclear fuel, marking significant progress in the long-term decommissioning process. The sample, extracted from a nuclear reactor on October 30, offers crucial insights for future cleanup strategies, although much remains unknown about the site's radioactive interior.
Updated: 07-11-2024 14:11 IST
In a significant breakthrough at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, a robot successfully retrieved a tiny sample of melted nuclear fuel from a reactor, providing a crucial step towards future cleanup.
This milestone, achieved Thursday, marks the first time fuel has been extracted from the plant's containment vessel since the 2011 disaster, which left the facility devastated by a tsunami.
While the robot's mission faced delays, the retrieved sample promises vital insights, aiding the development of decommissioning strategies as officials gear up for an anticipated 30-to-40-year cleanup operation.
