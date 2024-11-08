Monkeys on the Loose: South Carolina's Unusual Search

In Yemassee, South Carolina, an unexpected incident unfolded when 43 young rhesus macaques escaped from a local research facility, prompting police to warn residents to secure their homes.

The Yemassee Police Department communicated via Facebook, urging locals to avoid contact with the monkeys while aiding research facility staff in the search effort.

Details on the escape remain unclear, as Alpha Genesis has not commented. The police confirmed the monkeys were not involved in testing and are too young to carry diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)