Monkeys on the Loose: South Carolina's Unusual Search

Forty-three young rhesus macaques escaped from a research facility in Yemassee, South Carolina. The local police urged residents to avoid approaching the animals. The facility, Alpha Genesis, assured that the monkeys have not been used for testing and are too young to carry diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Yemassee, South Carolina, an unexpected incident unfolded when 43 young rhesus macaques escaped from a local research facility, prompting police to warn residents to secure their homes.

The Yemassee Police Department communicated via Facebook, urging locals to avoid contact with the monkeys while aiding research facility staff in the search effort.

Details on the escape remain unclear, as Alpha Genesis has not commented. The police confirmed the monkeys were not involved in testing and are too young to carry diseases.

