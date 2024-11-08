Taiwan's Climate Vigil: COP29 War Room Strategy
Taiwan has established a dedicated 'war room' to monitor the live feed of the COP29 climate summit since it is barred from attending due to political reasons. Despite being a key semiconductor producer, Taiwan faces exclusion from global meetings because of China's territorial claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan has set up a 'war room' to monitor the COP29 climate summit via livestream, as political reasons prevent its official attendance, Environment Minister Peng Chi-ming announced on Friday.
While Taiwan contributes significantly to global semiconductor production, its participation is hindered by China's claims over the island, barring it from many international forums.
Taiwan, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, grapples with climate challenges including unpredictable typhoon patterns threatening water supply, highlighted by the historic drought of 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- COP29
- climate summit
- war room
- semiconductors
- China
- politics
- net-zero
- drought
- typhoons
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yuan in the Crosshairs: The Trump Effect on China's Currency
China's Cosmic Defense: Battling Espionage Amidst Lunar Ambitions
Renewed Diplomacy: India-China Leaders Meet at BRICS Summit
Modi-Xi Meeting in Kazan: A Step Towards India-China Peace
BJP Slams Congress: Claims of 'Safe Contests' and Communal Politics