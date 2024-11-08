Taiwan's Climate Vigil: COP29 War Room Strategy

Taiwan has set up a 'war room' to monitor the COP29 climate summit via livestream, as political reasons prevent its official attendance, Environment Minister Peng Chi-ming announced on Friday.

While Taiwan contributes significantly to global semiconductor production, its participation is hindered by China's claims over the island, barring it from many international forums.

Taiwan, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, grapples with climate challenges including unpredictable typhoon patterns threatening water supply, highlighted by the historic drought of 2021.

