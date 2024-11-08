Left Menu

Delhi Explores Drone-Based Solution for Air Pollution Crisis

The Delhi government tested 'drone-based mist spraying' at Anand Vihar to fight escalating air pollution. This initiative, led by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, may complement existing anti-smog guns. If effective, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee might acquire more drones for broader deployment.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to combat escalating air pollution in Delhi, the state government conducted a trial of 'drone-based mist spraying' at the Anand Vihar pollution hotspot on Friday.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized the significance of this initiative, given that pollution levels at such hotspots surpass the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI). 'Today's demonstration at Anand Vihar aims to address this issue,' Rai stated.

Currently, over 200 anti-smog guns are operational throughout Delhi, spraying water to mitigate airborne dust. Nevertheless, drones are being considered for areas with narrow streets or traffic congestion, where traditional methods are less effective, Rai added.

The minister mentioned that based on trial results, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee might move forward with obtaining more drones to expand their application. 'If today's testing concludes positively, we will proceed with formal tenders to procure additional drones,' Rai affirmed.

Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with over 15 monitoring stations recording AQI levels in the 'severe' category. According to AQI classifications, the ranges are as follows: 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

