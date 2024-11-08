Left Menu

The House of Abhinandan Lodha Expands Real Estate Footprint into Six New Cities

Realty firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha is investing Rs 3,000 crore to expand into six new cities, including Amritsar and Varanasi, focusing on plotted development projects. The company aims to launch 5,500 plots by next year, funded through internal accruals and a platform with HDFC Capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:46 IST
The House of Abhinandan Lodha, a Mumbai-based real estate company, announced an ambitious investment of Rs 3,000 crore to establish its presence in six new cities, including Amritsar and Varanasi. This move marks a significant expansion in their plotted development projects across India.

Founder and Chairman Abhinandan Lodha, speaking from their newly opened Gurugram office, highlighted the acquisition of 352 acres across the targeted locations. The firm plans to debut 5,500 residential plots by June next year. The investment will be partially funded through internal accruals, alongside support from HDFC Capital.

Since its inception in 2021, The House of Abhinandan Lodha has delivered multiple projects, emphasizing on the post-COVID surge in demand for housing plots. The company seeks to revolutionize land ownership, incorporating strategic city selections influenced by infrastructure advancements and tourism influx.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

