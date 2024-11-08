Imminent Famine Threat in Northern Gaza Amid Military Offensive

A potential famine crisis is looming in the northern Gaza Strip as military operations by Israel against Hamas intensify. A global committee overseeing food security issued a stark warning on Friday about the dire situation.

The independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) emphasized the urgent need for immediate intervention from all involved parties, including those with influence over the conflict, to prevent catastrophe.

This alarming revelation surfaces as the United States approaches a critical deadline for Israel to enhance humanitarian conditions in Gaza or risk facing limitations on its military aid from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)