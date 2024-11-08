Left Menu

Imminent Famine Threat in Northern Gaza Amid Military Offensive

The northern Gaza Strip faces imminent famine risks amid ongoing military actions by Israel against Hamas. The Famine Review Committee urged immediate actions from all conflict-related parties to prevent and mitigate this crisis. This warning coincides with an impending U.S. deadline for Israel to address humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A potential famine crisis is looming in the northern Gaza Strip as military operations by Israel against Hamas intensify. A global committee overseeing food security issued a stark warning on Friday about the dire situation.

The independent Famine Review Committee (FRC) emphasized the urgent need for immediate intervention from all involved parties, including those with influence over the conflict, to prevent catastrophe.

This alarming revelation surfaces as the United States approaches a critical deadline for Israel to enhance humanitarian conditions in Gaza or risk facing limitations on its military aid from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

