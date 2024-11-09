The Rhesus Macaque: Humanity's Mirror and Scientific Marvel

This week, 43 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from a medical lab in South Carolina, reigniting interest in one of the world's most studied animals.

For over a century, these primates have revealed human traits, contributing significantly to research on AIDS, polio, and COVID-19 due to their genetic similarities with humans. They've played roles in everything from vaccine studies to space missions.

Behaviorally, rhesus macaques exhibit a social intelligence that mirrors human politics, fostering alliances and displaying familial loyalty — traits that have even been showcased on reality TV.

