The Rhesus Macaque: Humanity's Mirror and Scientific Marvel

Rhesus macaque monkeys have been pivotal in scientific advancements, shedding light on human genetics, diseases, and behavior. These expressive primates, crucial in AIDS and polio research, are extensively studied for their similarities to humans. They are also noted for their social intelligence and political behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

This week, 43 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from a medical lab in South Carolina, reigniting interest in one of the world's most studied animals.

For over a century, these primates have revealed human traits, contributing significantly to research on AIDS, polio, and COVID-19 due to their genetic similarities with humans. They've played roles in everything from vaccine studies to space missions.

Behaviorally, rhesus macaques exhibit a social intelligence that mirrors human politics, fostering alliances and displaying familial loyalty — traits that have even been showcased on reality TV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

