Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death in Madhya Pradesh Forest

A tiger was found dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. Spotted by villagers, the tiger showed signs of distress before being declared dead by a rescue team. A post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death, suspected to be natural.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:09 IST
A tiger was discovered dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, according to a forest department official. Villagers spotted the adult tiger struggling around 1 p.m. in the Gopalganj beat of the Seoni Forest Range, reported Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) HS Mishra.

Witnesses described the tiger as visibly panting and having difficulty walking near a pond and grazing land. The forest department was alerted, and a rescue team, including veterinarians and senior officials, promptly arrived at the scene.

Upon examination, the feline was found unresponsive and subsequently declared dead. While initial suspicions point to natural causes, the exact reason for the death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination scheduled for Thursday. The forest, where the tiger was discovered, lies outside the Pench Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

