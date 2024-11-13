Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death in Madhya Pradesh Forest

A tiger was discovered dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, according to a forest department official. Villagers spotted the adult tiger struggling around 1 p.m. in the Gopalganj beat of the Seoni Forest Range, reported Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) HS Mishra.

Witnesses described the tiger as visibly panting and having difficulty walking near a pond and grazing land. The forest department was alerted, and a rescue team, including veterinarians and senior officials, promptly arrived at the scene.

Upon examination, the feline was found unresponsive and subsequently declared dead. While initial suspicions point to natural causes, the exact reason for the death will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination scheduled for Thursday. The forest, where the tiger was discovered, lies outside the Pench Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)