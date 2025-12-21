Odisha Forest Officer Nabbed for Illicit Wealth Hike

In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Odisha Vigilance has apprehended a forest range officer accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income.

Identified as Rajendra Kumar Samantray from Rahama forest range, the officer was found with properties and cash substantially exceeding his earnings, according to SP Vigilance K B Acharya.

Raids uncovered vast possessions, including buildings, plots, and financial assets far beyond Samantray's salary bracket since 1985, prompting his arrest for corruption-related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)