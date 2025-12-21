Odisha Forest Officer Nabbed for Illicit Wealth Hike
Odisha Vigilance arrested Rajendra Kumar Samantray, a forest range officer, for amassing assets worth 232% more than his known income. Raids revealed significant properties, cash, and valuables. Samantray, who joined the service in 1985, allegedly acquired wealth far beyond his salary over the years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Odisha Vigilance has apprehended a forest range officer accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income.
Identified as Rajendra Kumar Samantray from Rahama forest range, the officer was found with properties and cash substantially exceeding his earnings, according to SP Vigilance K B Acharya.
Raids uncovered vast possessions, including buildings, plots, and financial assets far beyond Samantray's salary bracket since 1985, prompting his arrest for corruption-related charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Conspiracy Unveiled in Defence Ministry: Bribes, Dubai Links, and High-Stakes Scandal
Lt Col Sharma's Bribery Scandal: A Deep Dive into Corruption Allegations
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face 17-Year Sentence in Corruption Trial
Pak court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in corruption case: local media.
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.