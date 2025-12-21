Left Menu

Odisha Forest Officer Nabbed for Illicit Wealth Hike

Odisha Vigilance arrested Rajendra Kumar Samantray, a forest range officer, for amassing assets worth 232% more than his known income. Raids revealed significant properties, cash, and valuables. Samantray, who joined the service in 1985, allegedly acquired wealth far beyond his salary over the years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Odisha Vigilance has apprehended a forest range officer accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known income.

Identified as Rajendra Kumar Samantray from Rahama forest range, the officer was found with properties and cash substantially exceeding his earnings, according to SP Vigilance K B Acharya.

Raids uncovered vast possessions, including buildings, plots, and financial assets far beyond Samantray's salary bracket since 1985, prompting his arrest for corruption-related charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

