Earthquake Rocks Papua New Guinea; Tsunami Ruled Out

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Friday, originating at a depth of 10 km. According to Indonesia's geophysics agency, there is no threat of a tsunami. This natural event has piqued the interest of experts monitoring seismic activity in the region.

Updated: 15-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Friday, registering a magnitude of 6.5. Indonesia's geophysics agency was quick to announce that while the quake was noteworthy, it did not pose a tsunami threat to the region.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers, raising awareness and concern among local authorities and residents alike. Despite the strength of the tremor, the potential for devastating tidal waves was ruled out by experts.

Such seismic activities are common in the region, known for its volatile geological activity. The incident underscores the importance of constant monitoring and preparedness in areas prone to such natural events.

