Navy's Fuel Storage Oversight Failure: A Cautionary Tale

A 2021 fuel spill at Pearl Harbor revealed the Navy's insufficient understanding of risk management, according to a military watchdog report.

The U.S. Department of Defense's inspector general pointed out systemic failures, including ignoring engineering warnings and inadequate emergency responses, leading to poisoning over 6,000 residents.

The military has since initiated closure of the Red Hill facility and Congress allocated $2.1 billion to prevent future incidents, but the report details numerous missed opportunities to prevent the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)