Brazil Unites Nations Against Hunger at G20 Summit
Brazil has launched the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty at the G20 Summit, with 41 members pledging cash transfers and social protection to lift 500 million people out of poverty by 2030. The initiative seeks to unite developed nations, NGOs, and financial institutions to combat global hunger.
Brazil took center stage at the G20 Summit in Rio, unveiling the Global Alliance for Hunger and Poverty. With initial support from 41 member states, the coalition aims to significantly reduce poverty by 2030 through coordinated efforts in cash transfers and social protection systems.
The alliance seeks collaboration among developed nations, NGOs, and financial entities to provide funding and expertise for countries striving to escape the Food and Agriculture Organization's hunger list. Brazil's commitment to tackling world hunger aligns with its broader ambitions on climate change and governance reform.
Despite challenges of mistrust and funding inefficiencies, Brazilian Social Development Minister Wellington Dias expressed confidence, envisioning participation from 100 countries soon. Countries like Brazil, Ghana, and Chile have already committed, while donors from Europe and institutions like the World Bank are stepping up.
