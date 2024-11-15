Kashmir's Winter Preview: Snowfall and Rain Touchdown
Light snowfall graced Kashmir's higher reaches, including Razdan Top, temporarily halting traffic. Meanwhile, plains saw traces of rain. The weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with potential rain or snow until Saturday morning, followed by a dry spell starting November 17, except on November 24.
- Country:
- India
Kashmir's upper regions witnessed a sprinkling of snow on Friday, creating picturesque scenes while causing minor disruptions. Officials reported slight rain across some plains, marking the onset of winter's early advances.
Razdan Top, linking Bandipora with Gurez, found itself under a fresh, thin snow blanket, prompting the temporary closure of this crucial pass to traffic. The meteorological department confirmed that the Valley's higher reaches received a dose of snowfall early Friday.
The Met department has forecast generally cloudy skies with rain or snow likely in Kashmir's elevated areas through Saturday morning. However, the weather is expected to turn dry from November 17 onwards, with a solitary day of precipitation anticipated on November 24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- snowfall
- weather
- meteorology
- Razdan Top
- traffic
- forecast
- cloudy
- precipitation
- Valley
ALSO READ
Azerbaijan Central Bank Lowers Inflation Forecast
Dollar Dances Around Fed Forecasts Amid U.S. Jobs Data Anticipation
Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure
Austria's Economic Forecast: Bouncing Back Into 2025
Two Minors Arrested for Dragging Delhi Traffic Police on Car Bonnet