Kashmir's Winter Preview: Snowfall and Rain Touchdown

Kashmir's upper regions witnessed a sprinkling of snow on Friday, creating picturesque scenes while causing minor disruptions. Officials reported slight rain across some plains, marking the onset of winter's early advances.

Razdan Top, linking Bandipora with Gurez, found itself under a fresh, thin snow blanket, prompting the temporary closure of this crucial pass to traffic. The meteorological department confirmed that the Valley's higher reaches received a dose of snowfall early Friday.

The Met department has forecast generally cloudy skies with rain or snow likely in Kashmir's elevated areas through Saturday morning. However, the weather is expected to turn dry from November 17 onwards, with a solitary day of precipitation anticipated on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)