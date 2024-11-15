Left Menu

Kashmir's Winter Preview: Snowfall and Rain Touchdown

Light snowfall graced Kashmir's higher reaches, including Razdan Top, temporarily halting traffic. Meanwhile, plains saw traces of rain. The weather forecast predicts cloudy skies with potential rain or snow until Saturday morning, followed by a dry spell starting November 17, except on November 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:41 IST
Kashmir's Winter Preview: Snowfall and Rain Touchdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's upper regions witnessed a sprinkling of snow on Friday, creating picturesque scenes while causing minor disruptions. Officials reported slight rain across some plains, marking the onset of winter's early advances.

Razdan Top, linking Bandipora with Gurez, found itself under a fresh, thin snow blanket, prompting the temporary closure of this crucial pass to traffic. The meteorological department confirmed that the Valley's higher reaches received a dose of snowfall early Friday.

The Met department has forecast generally cloudy skies with rain or snow likely in Kashmir's elevated areas through Saturday morning. However, the weather is expected to turn dry from November 17 onwards, with a solitary day of precipitation anticipated on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024