Tensions Rise as UN Climate Talks Enter Crucial Stage

The United Nations climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, wrapped up their first week with negotiators grappling over the financial contributions wealthier nations should provide to help developing countries cope with global warming.

Globally, activists marked the traditional 'day of action' for climate justice, holding protests as negotiations continued. The COP29 talks aim for an agreement potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars for poorer nations struggling with climate change-induced weather disasters.

On Friday, criticism emerged regarding the slow pace of negotiations and the presence of the fossil fuel industry at the talks. Chief negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev defended the process but acknowledged progress had been sluggish. The entry of national ministers in the second week may accelerate decisions.

