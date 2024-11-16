Left Menu

Tensions Rise as UN Climate Talks Enter Crucial Stage

The United Nations climate talks concluded their first week focusing on financial aid from wealthier nations to developing countries affected by climate change. Activists globally marked a 'day of action' for climate justice. Disputes arose over negotiations, industry presence, and slow progress in reaching a financial agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:30 IST
The United Nations climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, wrapped up their first week with negotiators grappling over the financial contributions wealthier nations should provide to help developing countries cope with global warming.

Globally, activists marked the traditional 'day of action' for climate justice, holding protests as negotiations continued. The COP29 talks aim for an agreement potentially worth hundreds of billions of dollars for poorer nations struggling with climate change-induced weather disasters.

On Friday, criticism emerged regarding the slow pace of negotiations and the presence of the fossil fuel industry at the talks. Chief negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev defended the process but acknowledged progress had been sluggish. The entry of national ministers in the second week may accelerate decisions.

