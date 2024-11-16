Left Menu

Delhi Air Quality Crackdown: Heavy Fines Imposed

Delhi Traffic Police imposed over Rs one crore in fines, targeting BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles and vehicles without Pollution Under Control Certificates. The enforcement comes under GRAP III to combat severe air pollution. Violations resulted in substantial penalties and vehicle turnbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:47 IST
Delhi Air Quality Crackdown: Heavy Fines Imposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police launched a significant enforcement action, issuing around 550 challans and accumulating fines over Rs one crore on the first day of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III implementation. The crackdown targeted BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles, which were banned in response to the city's dire air quality situation.

Beyond this, authorities penalized 4,855 vehicles for lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), resulting in total fines exceeding Rs 4.8 crore. Violators face hefty fines, with motorists without PUC certificates being fined Rs 10,000, while the penalty for using restricted vehicles is Rs 20,000.

The initiative reflects a broader effort by the Delhi government to combat severe air pollution, which includes barring specific vehicles and construction activities, alongside altering government office hours. The measures were executed swiftly, complementing plans set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to address the severe pollution levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024