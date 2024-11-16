Left Menu

Choking Capital: Delhi's Air Quality Hits 'Severe' Category Amid Stricter Penalties

Delhi's air quality worsens, touching 'severe' levels, prompting intensified action with penalties amounting to Rs 5.85 crore as part of anti-pollution measures under GRAP's Stage 3. Old age homes implement protective measures, while CPCB identifies PM2.5 as the primary pollutant, exacerbated by stubble burning and vehicle emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality plunged further into danger on Saturday, recording levels in the 'severe' category, prompting authorities to levy nearly Rs 5.85 crore in penalties as part of the stringent anti-pollution measures enacted through the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The city's alarming 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 417 by 4 PM, denoting a severe health risk for both healthy individuals and those with existing conditions, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While Delhi witnessed this severe degradation, neighbouring areas like Jind and Bahadurgarh also reported alarming figures.

In response, authorities have ramped up enforcement measures, including banning certain vehicle types and implementing strict penal actions. With GRAP's anti-pollution measures in full swing, Delhi's residents brace themselves, particularly vulnerable groups like the elderly, who face heightened restrictions to minimize outdoor exposure and safeguard their health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

