Delhi Faces Chilly Start as Fog Engulfs the Capital
Delhi experienced its lowest temperature of the season at 15.3°C on Saturday, with fog and cold winds adding to the chill. The IMD predicts continued smog and dense fog, maintaining the cold trend. Visibility dropped to 300 meters at Safdarjung amid fluctuating humidity levels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:45 IST
Delhi registered its coldest morning of the season on Saturday, with the mercury dipping to 15.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The capital was shrouded in fog, compounded by cold winds at dawn and dusk. The highest temperature reached 29.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above the usual.
Visibility at Safdarjung plummeted to 300 meters during early hours, while humidity varied between 94% and 79% throughout the day. The IMD forecasts continued fog and smog, estimating temperatures to remain around this weekend's marks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
