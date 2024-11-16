Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Catalyst for India's Bio-Economic Transformation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauds Jammu and Kashmir's enthusiasm post-Article 370 abrogation. He highlights the region's pivotal role in India's growth, emphasizing opportunities in biotech and space technology, driven by Modi's policies. Singh envisions J&K as a bio-economy hub, urging youth to lead India's future innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh remarked on Saturday that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought satisfaction and hope to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are eager to join India's developmental stride.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the CSIR Healthcare Theme Conclave in Srinagar, Singh, a Union minister of state in the PMO, asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is primed to contribute significantly to India's growth narrative. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with bringing about transformative changes.

Singh highlighted the burgeoning opportunities in biotechnology and space technology under Modi's governance and encouraged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to leverage these prospects. He acclaimed the region's untapped resources, suggesting that they could spark the next industrial revolution, reinforcing India's bio-economy aim to reach USD 300 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

