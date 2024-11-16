Jammu and Kashmir: Catalyst for India's Bio-Economic Transformation
Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauds Jammu and Kashmir's enthusiasm post-Article 370 abrogation. He highlights the region's pivotal role in India's growth, emphasizing opportunities in biotech and space technology, driven by Modi's policies. Singh envisions J&K as a bio-economy hub, urging youth to lead India's future innovations.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh remarked on Saturday that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought satisfaction and hope to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are eager to join India's developmental stride.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the CSIR Healthcare Theme Conclave in Srinagar, Singh, a Union minister of state in the PMO, asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is primed to contribute significantly to India's growth narrative. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with bringing about transformative changes.
Singh highlighted the burgeoning opportunities in biotechnology and space technology under Modi's governance and encouraged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to leverage these prospects. He acclaimed the region's untapped resources, suggesting that they could spark the next industrial revolution, reinforcing India's bio-economy aim to reach USD 300 billion by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
I have always enjoyed special blessings from people of Vidarbha: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Akola.
Maharashtra knows that development is possible only with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance at the helm: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Pune.
We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people: PM Narendra Modi at poll rally in Dhule.
PM Narendra Modi begins 3-km road show in poll-bound Jharkhand capital Ranchi.