Jammu and Kashmir: Catalyst for India's Bio-Economic Transformation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh remarked on Saturday that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought satisfaction and hope to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are eager to join India's developmental stride.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the CSIR Healthcare Theme Conclave in Srinagar, Singh, a Union minister of state in the PMO, asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is primed to contribute significantly to India's growth narrative. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with bringing about transformative changes.

Singh highlighted the burgeoning opportunities in biotechnology and space technology under Modi's governance and encouraged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to leverage these prospects. He acclaimed the region's untapped resources, suggesting that they could spark the next industrial revolution, reinforcing India's bio-economy aim to reach USD 300 billion by 2030.

