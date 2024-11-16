Green Revolution: Celebrating 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Milestone

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved a significant milestone with over 1 billion trees planted. This environmental initiative was launched on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day, with an appeal to plant trees in honor of mothers.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude on social media, urging more citizens to participate in this symbolic tribute to sustainability. The campaign highlights India's dedication to a balanced approach in advancing both its ecological and economic priorities.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav commended the collective effort of millions of Indians, attributing the campaign's success to widespread support. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum towards a greener future, embodying the philosophy of living in harmony with nature.

