Biogas Association Advocates Odd-Even Rule to Combat Delhi's Pollution

The Indian Biogas Association is urging the implementation of the odd-even rule for four-wheelers in Delhi NCR to mitigate worsening air pollution. This measure, effective under the Graded Response Action Plan for severe air quality, aims to prompt a shift towards electric and compressed biogas vehicles, boosting cleaner air.

Speaking to PTI, IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia advocated financial support for electric and biogas vehicle transitions, suggesting subsidies as a catalyst for greener fuel adoption. He also highlighted the annual challenge of pollution spikes, particularly in winter, with Delhi regularly registering air quality indexes exceeding 300.

Despite significant pollution from agricultural residue burning, organic waste's mismanagement remains a critical issue. Kedia noted opportunities for reducing landfills through biogas production, urging government incentives for organic waste segregation and energy generation, aligning with future budget allocations for comprehensive waste management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)