Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Badlapur
A six-year-old girl named Sandhya Dame tragically passed away after falling into a water-filled pit in Gadgenagar, Badlapur. The incident occurred on Saturday, and authorities have registered an accidental death case. This heartbreaking accident highlights safety concerns in residential areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:15 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Badlapur, Thane district, as a six-year-old girl lost her life after a fall into a water-filled pit, a senior police official reported on Sunday.
The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday in the Gadgenagar area, according to the Badlapur East police station.
The young victim, identified as Sandhya Dame, has prompted the authorities to register a case of accidental death, underscoring the need for heightened safety measures in the neighborhood.
