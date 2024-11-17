Tragic Accident Claims Young Life in Badlapur

A tragic incident unfolded in Badlapur, Thane district, as a six-year-old girl lost her life after a fall into a water-filled pit, a senior police official reported on Sunday.

The unfortunate event occurred on Saturday in the Gadgenagar area, according to the Badlapur East police station.

The young victim, identified as Sandhya Dame, has prompted the authorities to register a case of accidental death, underscoring the need for heightened safety measures in the neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)