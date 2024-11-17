Left Menu

Mystery of the Young Tiger Cub's Demise in Pench

A four-month-old tiger cub was found dead in Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. All body parts were intact. A post-mortem following National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines will determine the cause. Investigations continue with reserve staff and a dog squad. Madhya Pradesh leads India with 785 tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A four-month-old tiger cub was discovered dead on Sunday in Pench Tiger Reserve, located in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. The carcass was noticed by staff members during a routine patrol within the Ari buffer range, according to the reserve's field director, Devaprasad J.

All parts of the young tiger were found intact. In line with protocols established by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a post-mortem examination of the carcass is scheduled. Additionally, organ samples from the cub are being sent for thorough histopathological and forensic tests.

The cause of the tiger cub's death remains uncertain until the post-mortem results are released. Yet, efforts to gather more information are underway, with a dog squad assisting the reserve staff in searching the vicinity for any possible clues. An official investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

