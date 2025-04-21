Left Menu

Empowering Tiger Conservation: Radio Collars Safeguard Villages

Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve plans to fit radio collars on tigers to prevent human-animal conflict in border areas. The initiative involves monitoring tiger movements and enhancing safety for villagers. Insights from this study will inform conservation policies after a year of data collection.

Updated: 21-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:53 IST
In a strategic move to mitigate human-animal conflicts, the administration of Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve has announced an initiative to equip tigers with radio collars. This innovative approach aims to enhance the safety of villagers living near the reserve's border areas, as explained by Sanctuary Director Saket Badola.

Currently, around 75 tigers are active in these regions, posing ongoing threats to nearby communities. The plan involves fitting radio collars on four to five tigers in particularly sensitive fringe areas in its initial phase. These collars will provide critical data on tiger movements and proximity to human-populated zones.

Information garnered from this initiative will guide future policy-making, ensuring both tiger conservation and village safety. After a year, findings collected will be evaluated for approval by Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden, Ranjan Kumar Mishra.

