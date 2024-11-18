European Stocks Edge Down Amid Market Uncertainties

European shares experienced a downturn on Monday, driven by declines in real estate and technology sectors. The market movement comes as investors keenly await speeches by European Central Bank policymakers for clues on future interest rate adjustments.

The STOXX 600 index, a broad measure of European stocks, slipped by 0.2% by 0909 GMT, marking its first four-week losing streak in over two years. This slump follows disappointing earnings reports, rising Treasury yields, and concerns about potential global economic impacts under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

European technology stocks fell 0.6% in anticipation of Nvidia's results. Market participants will also focus on ECB's upcoming policy signals and euro zone PMI data this Friday, as political and global trade tensions heighten uncertainties in the euro zone economy.

