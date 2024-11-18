Delhi Chokes: Surge in Air Purifier Sales Amidst Alarming Pollution Levels
As Delhi's air quality plummets to hazardous levels, the demand for air purifiers and masks has skyrocketed. Traders highlight a sharp increase in sales, with reports of purifiers becoming household essentials. Health concerns are prompting residents to prioritize indoor air quality amidst severe pollution challenges.
With pollution levels soaring, Delhi and the National Capital Region are witnessing a sharp increase in the sale of air purifiers and masks. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recently reached a concerning 484, marking it the season's worst.
As residents scramble for cleaner air, traders are reporting substantial hikes in purifier sales. Vijendra Mohan of Air Expert India noted a doubling in daily sales, while Rakesh Singh and Ravi Kaushik report similar trends, driven by dire air quality.
The hazardous air is impacting public health, with sales of respiratory aids climbing and the Graded Response Action Plan's Stage-IV implemented. Residents are prioritizing health essentials, reflecting mounting concerns amid worsening conditions.
