Delhi Chokes: Surge in Air Purifier Sales Amidst Alarming Pollution Levels

With pollution levels soaring, Delhi and the National Capital Region are witnessing a sharp increase in the sale of air purifiers and masks. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recently reached a concerning 484, marking it the season's worst.

As residents scramble for cleaner air, traders are reporting substantial hikes in purifier sales. Vijendra Mohan of Air Expert India noted a doubling in daily sales, while Rakesh Singh and Ravi Kaushik report similar trends, driven by dire air quality.

The hazardous air is impacting public health, with sales of respiratory aids climbing and the Graded Response Action Plan's Stage-IV implemented. Residents are prioritizing health essentials, reflecting mounting concerns amid worsening conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)