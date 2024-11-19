Empowering Opportunities: Godrej Properties Launches Inclusive Internship Program

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), a prominent entity in India's real estate sector, has launched the ThisAble Me Internship Program. This pioneering initiative provides paid internships for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), spanning nine months of hands-on training, mentorship from GPL's senior leadership, and pathways to permanent employment, reinforcing the company's commitment to inclusivity.

The program operates across ten locations in India, including major cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, offering a diverse geographic reach. Open to graduates, participants will benefit from comprehensive on-the-job training and mentorship. This initiative is the latest in GPL's efforts to foster an inclusive and accessible work environment.

GPL has made significant progress toward inclusivity by implementing sensitization programs, actively hiring PwD, and redesigning sites for accessibility. Megha Goel, CHRO, emphasized the importance of fostering a workplace that celebrates diverse capabilities, stating the program is integral to empowering PwD and enhancing their potential within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)