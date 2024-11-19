Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Call for Urgent Action
Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for urgent intervention from the Centre to address Delhi's severe pollution crisis. Rai is advocating for artificial rain to combat the smog, accusing the central government of negligence amid increasing health concerns in North India. Prompt action remains crucial.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai is urging the Centre to convene an emergency meeting, highlighting the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the crisis.
At a press briefing, Rai criticized the Centre's inaction on repeated requests for artificial rain, pressing for swift collaboration with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. He emphasized the necessity of GRAP Stage IV restrictions to mitigate vehicular and industrial emissions.
Rai advocates for cloud seeding as an immediate solution to dissipate pollutants and stresses the need for a coordinated response to the pollution emergency, appealing for direct intervention from the Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Chokes: Rising Smog Sparks Urgent Pollution Crisis
Ayodhya Embraces the Chill as Delhi Battles Heavy Smog
Political Priorities: Shiv Sena Accuses Centre of Neglecting Jammu and Kashmir
Lahore's Smog Crisis Shuts Down Primary Schools
Thousands of crores sent by Centre for various schemes devoured by JMM-led coalition's corrupt leaders in Jharkhand: PM in Garhwa.