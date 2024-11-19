Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Call for Urgent Action

Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called for urgent intervention from the Centre to address Delhi's severe pollution crisis. Rai is advocating for artificial rain to combat the smog, accusing the central government of negligence amid increasing health concerns in North India. Prompt action remains crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai is urging the Centre to convene an emergency meeting, highlighting the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the crisis.

At a press briefing, Rai criticized the Centre's inaction on repeated requests for artificial rain, pressing for swift collaboration with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. He emphasized the necessity of GRAP Stage IV restrictions to mitigate vehicular and industrial emissions.

Rai advocates for cloud seeding as an immediate solution to dissipate pollutants and stresses the need for a coordinated response to the pollution emergency, appealing for direct intervention from the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

