Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Call for Urgent Action

Amid escalating pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai is urging the Centre to convene an emergency meeting, highlighting the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the crisis.

At a press briefing, Rai criticized the Centre's inaction on repeated requests for artificial rain, pressing for swift collaboration with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. He emphasized the necessity of GRAP Stage IV restrictions to mitigate vehicular and industrial emissions.

Rai advocates for cloud seeding as an immediate solution to dissipate pollutants and stresses the need for a coordinated response to the pollution emergency, appealing for direct intervention from the Prime Minister.

