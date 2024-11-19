Supersonic Achievements, Space Visits, and Prehistoric Discoveries
Recent breakthroughs in science include a successful supersonic flight by Dawn Aerospace's rocket-powered aircraft, potential plans by Donald Trump to attend a SpaceX launch in Texas, and the discovery of a remarkable fossil of a new pterosaur species in Germany, illuminating prehistoric life.
Dawn Aerospace has announced a groundbreaking milestone in aviation as its rocket-powered aircraft achieved its first supersonic flight. The Mk-11 Aurora craft broke the sound barrier on November 12, reaching Mach 1.1 and soaring to a height of 82,500 feet, marking a significant step in satellite-launching abilities.
Buzz surrounds the space community with reports hinting at President-elect Donald Trump possibly attending a SpaceX rocket launch in Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration has issued special airspace restrictions, typically indicating a visit of high importance, underlining the intertwining interests between Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.
In Germany, scientists have revealed an extraordinary find – a fossil belonging to a previously unknown pterosaur species. Dubbed Skiphosoura bavarica, this species fills a vital gap in our understanding of pterosaur evolution, depicting these ancient creatures soaring through Bavarian skies 147 million years ago.
