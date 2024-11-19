Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Green and Sustainable Development

The Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) project was inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh under the Indo-German collaboration to achieve Sustainable Development Goals at the grassroots level. The project will focus on capacity building, renewable energy, e-mobility, and water conservation through workshops and webinars planned for 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:11 IST
Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Green and Sustainable Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the grassroots level, the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) project has been launched in Himachal Pradesh, as part of the Indo-German collaboration, officials said Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh, recognized for its leadership in SDG implementation, was chosen as the first state to pilot this partnership activity, said Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. Saxena highlighted the state's unique geographical challenges, emphasizing the importance of continuing to address them.

The project marks significant progress in green and sustainable development, focusing on capacity building, knowledge sharing, and engaging stakeholders. Upcoming activities include workshops, webinars, and awareness programs targeting renewable energy, e-mobility, and water conservation, said Principal Secretary Planning Devesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024