Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Green and Sustainable Development
The Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) project was inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh under the Indo-German collaboration to achieve Sustainable Development Goals at the grassroots level. The project will focus on capacity building, renewable energy, e-mobility, and water conservation through workshops and webinars planned for 2024-25.
In a landmark initiative aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the grassroots level, the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) project has been launched in Himachal Pradesh, as part of the Indo-German collaboration, officials said Tuesday.
Himachal Pradesh, recognized for its leadership in SDG implementation, was chosen as the first state to pilot this partnership activity, said Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. Saxena highlighted the state's unique geographical challenges, emphasizing the importance of continuing to address them.
The project marks significant progress in green and sustainable development, focusing on capacity building, knowledge sharing, and engaging stakeholders. Upcoming activities include workshops, webinars, and awareness programs targeting renewable energy, e-mobility, and water conservation, said Principal Secretary Planning Devesh Kumar.
