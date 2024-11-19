Revolutionizing Rural Housing: PMAY-G's New Phase Unveiled

The Centre has sanctioned the construction of an additional two crore rural homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). These homes are set to be completed by 2029, marking an expansion of the rural housing scheme that was initially launched in 2016.

In a bid to ensure transparency during the survey process, facial recognition technology will be employed for both surveyors and beneficiaries. This is part of newly relaxed eligibility criteria that remove previous obstacles such as income limits, enabling more families to benefit from the scheme.

With a commitment of Rs 1.20 lakh for each eligible family in the plains and Rs 1.30 lakh in certain other regions, the initiative represents a significant investment in rural development. The initiative's second phase aims to address housing needs for nearly 10 crore individuals across India.

