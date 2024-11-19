Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Housing: PMAY-G's New Phase Unveiled

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) aims to construct two crore additional rural houses by 2029. The initiative includes updated eligibility criteria and introduces facial recognition technology for surveys to ensure authenticity. Over 2.95 crore houses are targeted for completion from the scheme's first phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:35 IST
The Centre has sanctioned the construction of an additional two crore rural homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). These homes are set to be completed by 2029, marking an expansion of the rural housing scheme that was initially launched in 2016.

In a bid to ensure transparency during the survey process, facial recognition technology will be employed for both surveyors and beneficiaries. This is part of newly relaxed eligibility criteria that remove previous obstacles such as income limits, enabling more families to benefit from the scheme.

With a commitment of Rs 1.20 lakh for each eligible family in the plains and Rs 1.30 lakh in certain other regions, the initiative represents a significant investment in rural development. The initiative's second phase aims to address housing needs for nearly 10 crore individuals across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

