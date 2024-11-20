Kashmir Valley Shivers in Season's Coldest Night

Srinagar, along with other parts of Kashmir, witnessed the chilliest night of the season as temperatures dipped below freezing across the valley, according to official reports.

Srinagar itself recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam emerged as the valley's coldest location, with the mercury plunging to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, known for its ski resorts, reported a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Notably, only Kokernag recorded temperatures above the freezing mark at 1.2 degrees Celsius, officials noted.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted that the cold weather would persist until November 23. A possibility of cloudy skies with light rain or snow, especially over the higher reaches, is anticipated on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)