Srinagar and several areas in Kashmir experienced the coldest night of the season as temperatures fell below freezing in most of the valley. Pahalgam recorded the lowest temperature at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg registered minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. Weather conditions are expected to remain cold with potential snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:08 IST
Kashmir Valley Shivers in Season's Coldest Night
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Srinagar, along with other parts of Kashmir, witnessed the chilliest night of the season as temperatures dipped below freezing across the valley, according to official reports.

Srinagar itself recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam emerged as the valley's coldest location, with the mercury plunging to minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, known for its ski resorts, reported a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. Notably, only Kokernag recorded temperatures above the freezing mark at 1.2 degrees Celsius, officials noted.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasted that the cold weather would persist until November 23. A possibility of cloudy skies with light rain or snow, especially over the higher reaches, is anticipated on November 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

