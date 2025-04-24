Left Menu

Kashmir Unites in Grief: Pahalgam Attack Sparks Protest and Mourning

The Kashmir valley witnessed a total shutdown following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists. Condemnations poured in from leaders including Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, who labeled the attack cowardly and dissociated it from Islam. Political parties and locals held protests and candlelight vigils in solidarity.

24-04-2025
Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir valley, in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, saw widespread mourning and protest. On Thursday, Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, expressed the community's grief, condemning the attack as an 'act of cowardice' that detached itself from religious beliefs.

In the tragic assault, 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, lost their lives, while several others were injured. Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam emphasized that such terror activities do not align with Islam or any religion. 'Our hearts are hurt,' he stated, as he announced market closures to honor the victims.

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir supported a shutdown to stand in solidarity with the affected families. The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference urged the public to make the Bandh a 'complete success,' condemning the attack. Local communities participated in candlelight marches across the state, including Baramulla, Srinagar, and Poonch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

