Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vow Strong Retaliation

In a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Manohar Lal vowed on Tuesday that the Indian army would deliver a decisive response. The attack, which killed 26 people, has sparked outrage among government officials and citizens alike.

Minister of Power Manohar Lal expressed his anger over the assault on unarmed civilians through a statement on social media platform X, asserting that those attempting to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir would not achieve their goal.

Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, Kumaraswamy, also criticized the heinous act, highlighting the nation's resilience under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the continued commitment to maintaining peace in the region.

