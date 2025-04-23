Left Menu

Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vow Strong Retaliation

Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Manohar Lal condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They emphasized a strong military retaliation and reassured that peace in Jammu and Kashmir would not be disturbed. The attack left 26 people dead and over a dozen injured.

In a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Manohar Lal vowed on Tuesday that the Indian army would deliver a decisive response. The attack, which killed 26 people, has sparked outrage among government officials and citizens alike.

Minister of Power Manohar Lal expressed his anger over the assault on unarmed civilians through a statement on social media platform X, asserting that those attempting to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir would not achieve their goal.

Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, Kumaraswamy, also criticized the heinous act, highlighting the nation's resilience under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the continued commitment to maintaining peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

