Devastating Bomb Cyclone Hits Northwest US: Chaos Unleashed
A powerful storm, identified as a 'bomb cyclone', hit the northwest US with high winds and heavy rainfall, causing significant disruptions. The storm led to power outages, fallen trees, and one fatality in Washington. The National Weather Service issued multiple warnings as the threat persisted across the region.
- Country:
- United States
A fierce storm, characterized as a 'bomb cyclone', ravaged the northwest US, unleashing havoc with strong winds and relentless rain that led to widespread power outages and downed trees.
The Weather Prediction Centre issued urgent warnings, as the powerful atmospheric river overwhelmed the region, predicting excessive rainfall until Friday. The storm, already causing severe disruptions, tragically claimed one life in Lynnwood, Washington, where a tree fell on a homeless encampment.
As the storm intensified, the National Weather Service urged caution, highlighting the dangers posed by the extreme weather. With power outages reported in Washington, Oregon, and California, residents were advised to remain indoors and away from windows amidst the chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)