Devastating Bomb Cyclone Hits Northwest US: Chaos Unleashed

A fierce storm, characterized as a 'bomb cyclone', ravaged the northwest US, unleashing havoc with strong winds and relentless rain that led to widespread power outages and downed trees.

The Weather Prediction Centre issued urgent warnings, as the powerful atmospheric river overwhelmed the region, predicting excessive rainfall until Friday. The storm, already causing severe disruptions, tragically claimed one life in Lynnwood, Washington, where a tree fell on a homeless encampment.

As the storm intensified, the National Weather Service urged caution, highlighting the dangers posed by the extreme weather. With power outages reported in Washington, Oregon, and California, residents were advised to remain indoors and away from windows amidst the chaos.

