Uttarakhand's Sewage Challenges: NGT's Green Alert

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over the lack of effective sewage treatment in the holy town of Badrinath, Uttarakhand. Officials were unable to provide evidence supporting their claim of sufficient treatment facilities, resulting in untreated sewage polluting the Ganga River.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with other tribunal members, noted that despite the virtual appearance of the state's urban development secretary, no substantial data was presented. The bench has urged authorities to submit details on daily sewage generation and infrastructure capacity during peak pilgrimage seasons.

The tribunal emphasized the importance of accurate sewage calculations and directed the environment secretary to be present at the next hearing. The authorities have been asked to produce records concerning the treatment capacity, utilization rates, and discharge analysis by March 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)