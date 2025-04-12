Left Menu

Tragic Family Accident in Uttarakhand: SUV Plunges into River

A family from Faridabad suffered a tragic loss when their SUV plunged into the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Tehri district. Five members died, while one woman survived with serious injuries. The accident occurred while they were traveling to a marriage ceremony in Gauchar.

  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, five members of a Faridabad-based family lost their lives when their SUV fell into the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Saturday morning, according to police sources.

The accident occurred near Bagwan village on the Badrinath National Highway around 6 am, as the Mahindra Thar slipped off the road. Devprayag Station House Officer Mahipal Singh Rawat confirmed that a rescue operation was immediately launched.

While Sunil Gusain, his wife Meena, and their two children were among the deceased, another family member, Aditya, also perished. However, Anita, Aditya's mother, was pulled from the river with serious injuries. Authorities recovered the bodies after an extensive search effort and transported them to a local hospital.

