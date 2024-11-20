Left Menu

Bomb Cyclone Wreaks Havoc on Washington and West Coast

A powerful storm, dubbed a 'bomb cyclone,' is causing chaos across Washington state and the west coast. With tropical storm force winds, the storm has led to mass power outages, road closures, and one reported death. Weather conditions are expected to worsen as it stalls over Northern California.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A potent storm wreaked havoc on Washington state this Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and causing travel disruptions. Tragically, a woman died and two others were injured when trees fell in separate incidents in Lynnwood and Maple Valley, north and southeast of Seattle, respectively.

Schools throughout western Washington either shuttered or delayed opening as the storm intensified, bringing winds of 50 miles per hour and gusts up to 70 mph. More than 600,000 homes and businesses across Washington, southwest Oregon, and Northern California suffered power outages, as reported by Poweroutage.us.

Rich Otto, a meteorologist from the NWS Weather Prediction Center, emphasized that the storm's impact has only just begun, with expectations of significant rainfall surges over the coming days, heavily affecting areas in southwest Oregon and Northern California.

(With inputs from agencies.)

