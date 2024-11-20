Empowering Women through PMAY-G: A Converging Force for Rural Development

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) is playing a pivotal role in rural development by merging various schemes and focusing on women's empowerment. This government initiative emphasizes granting women property ownership to enhance their economic standing through integration with the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), a senior official revealed.

In recent efforts, an impressive 74% of PMAY-G sanctioned homes are either solely or jointly owned by women. This approach aims to equip women at the grassroots with substantial economic power. The 'Lakhpati Didi' program further supports women in self-help groups to potentially earn over Rs 1 lakh annually.

Launched in 2016, PMAY-G is dedicated to constructing 2.95 crore houses and integrates with other schemes to facilitate comprehensive development. The second phase eyes building an additional two crore homes. As of now, 2.67 crore houses have been completed under the scheme, with further efforts to reach the intended target.

