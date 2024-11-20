Bomb Cyclone Strikes Pacific Northwest: Chaos, Damage, and Safety Alerts

A devastating storm swept through Washington state Wednesday, plunging hundreds of thousands into darkness and thrashing travel routes.

Tragically, a life was lost in Lynnwood, and two individuals were injured in Maple Valley due to fallen trees. The storm, classified as a bomb cyclone, wreaked havoc overnight, knocking out power to over 600,000 homes and businesses across Washington, Southwest Oregon, and Northern California. Emergency services and officials urged residents to stay indoors as schools were closed or delayed across the region.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm, with 50 mph winds and stronger gusts, would continue raining down chaos through the week, with expectations of heavy rainfall over California. Meteorologists explained the storm's intensity as a result of a bomb cyclone formation, urging caution through its duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)