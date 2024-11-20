Left Menu

Bomb Cyclone Strikes Pacific Northwest: Chaos, Damage, and Safety Alerts

Washington state is reeling from a powerful storm, causing widespread power outages and road chaos. The storm, a bomb cyclone, claimed a life, injured two, and cut electricity to over 600,000 homes and businesses. Strong winds and heavy rain persist, affecting traffic and leading to school closures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:29 IST
Bomb Cyclone Strikes Pacific Northwest: Chaos, Damage, and Safety Alerts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating storm swept through Washington state Wednesday, plunging hundreds of thousands into darkness and thrashing travel routes.

Tragically, a life was lost in Lynnwood, and two individuals were injured in Maple Valley due to fallen trees. The storm, classified as a bomb cyclone, wreaked havoc overnight, knocking out power to over 600,000 homes and businesses across Washington, Southwest Oregon, and Northern California. Emergency services and officials urged residents to stay indoors as schools were closed or delayed across the region.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm, with 50 mph winds and stronger gusts, would continue raining down chaos through the week, with expectations of heavy rainfall over California. Meteorologists explained the storm's intensity as a result of a bomb cyclone formation, urging caution through its duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024