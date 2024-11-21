Evora Residences: A New Era in Urban Living
ANAX Developments unveils Evora Residences at a landmark event, showcasing a life-size apartment ready for viewing. Located in Al Furjan, Dubai, the development offers a tranquil urban lifestyle with modern amenities. Scheduled for completion in Q3 2026, it emphasizes luxury, sustainability, and community living.
- Country:
- United States
ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, made headlines with the launch of Evora Residences at a spectacular gala event at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The launch featured a life-size apartment model against the iconic Burj Al Arab, drawing significant attention from industry stakeholders and media.
The Evora Residences, situated in Al Furjan, promise luxury urban living with sustainable practices and top-notch amenities. Scheduled for completion by Q3 2026, the residences offer various apartment sizes with modern designs and connectivity to Dubai's prominent leisure sites.
ANAX Developments aims to enhance Dubai's residential landscape with Evora Residences, emphasizing community, innovation, and luxury. The project's strategic location offers residents easy access to key destinations, ensuring a balanced lifestyle of comfort and accessibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IoBM Unveils Revolutionary EV Model Boosting Security and Sustainability
Kolkata's Chhath Festival: Sacrifices for Sustainability
IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint Launch Groundbreaking Corporate Sustainability Program
Empowering Women: Shining the Light on Support and Sustainability
India Earns Billions from Government Scrap Sales: A Lesson in Efficiency and Sustainability