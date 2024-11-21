Left Menu

Delhi's Air: A Crisis in the Metropolis

Delhi topped the list as India's most polluted city, with a PM2.5 average of 243.3 µg/m³. Rising pollution levels are due to vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and stubble burning, exacerbated by winter conditions. Northern states show hazardous air quality, while some southern regions maintain cleaner air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:24 IST
Delhi has claimed the dubious distinction of being India's most polluted city, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 243.3 micrograms per cubic metre according to a recent report.

The Air Quality Analysis Report by Respirer Living Sciences observed that Delhi ranked 281 out of 281 cities in PM2.5 levels, a trend worsened by vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and stubble burning.

While northern cities like Delhi suffer from severe pollution, southern and northeastern regions enjoy significantly better air quality, offering a stark contrast within the country.

