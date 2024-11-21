Delhi's Air: A Crisis in the Metropolis

Delhi has claimed the dubious distinction of being India's most polluted city, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 243.3 micrograms per cubic metre according to a recent report.

The Air Quality Analysis Report by Respirer Living Sciences observed that Delhi ranked 281 out of 281 cities in PM2.5 levels, a trend worsened by vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and stubble burning.

While northern cities like Delhi suffer from severe pollution, southern and northeastern regions enjoy significantly better air quality, offering a stark contrast within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)