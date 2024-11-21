Left Menu

Minister Yadav's Green Push for Delhi-NCR

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav urged an increase in green cover for Delhi to combat severe air pollution. Speaking at FICCI's AGM, he emphasized adherence to CPCB guidelines, transitioning to cleaner fuels, and addressing stubble burning as critical measures to improve air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:54 IST
Amidst rising air pollution in Delhi, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has advocated for expanding the city's green cover. His remarks came during FICCI's 97th AGM, emphasizing the urgent need for environmental actions.

Yadav urged strict compliance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines to tackle the pollution crisis. He highlighted the region's vehicle upgrade to cleaner BS-VI fuel, aiming to significantly lower emissions.

He noted the transition of 7,759 industrial units to cleaner fuels, indicating a shift to sustainable practices. Additionally, he mentioned government efforts to curb stubble burning, a significant winter pollutant, through surveillance by district magistrates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

