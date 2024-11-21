Minister Yadav's Green Push for Delhi-NCR

Amidst rising air pollution in Delhi, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has advocated for expanding the city's green cover. His remarks came during FICCI's 97th AGM, emphasizing the urgent need for environmental actions.

Yadav urged strict compliance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines to tackle the pollution crisis. He highlighted the region's vehicle upgrade to cleaner BS-VI fuel, aiming to significantly lower emissions.

He noted the transition of 7,759 industrial units to cleaner fuels, indicating a shift to sustainable practices. Additionally, he mentioned government efforts to curb stubble burning, a significant winter pollutant, through surveillance by district magistrates.

(With inputs from agencies.)