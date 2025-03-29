Left Menu

Delhi's Temperatures Dip Below Seasonal Average Amid Improved Air Quality

Delhi experienced cooler weather on Saturday, with temperatures below the seasonal average and improved air quality. The IMD noted temperatures of 29.6°C and 15.5°C for maximum and minimum respectively. Humidity varied between 34 and 23 percent. Surface winds are expected to strengthen, with air quality at a moderate level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:45 IST
Delhi's Temperatures Dip Below Seasonal Average Amid Improved Air Quality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi witnessed cooler-than-usual weather on Saturday, recording a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal norm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature stood at 15.5 degrees Celsius, falling 2.6 notches below the average, with humidity levels swinging between 34 and 23 percent throughout the day.

The IMD has predicted strong surface winds for the upcoming two days. Sunday's temperatures are anticipated to hover around 32 degrees Celsius max and 16 degrees Celsius min. Notably, the city's air quality improved, shifting to the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 153, reported the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025