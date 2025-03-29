Delhi's Temperatures Dip Below Seasonal Average Amid Improved Air Quality
Delhi experienced cooler weather on Saturday, with temperatures below the seasonal average and improved air quality. The IMD noted temperatures of 29.6°C and 15.5°C for maximum and minimum respectively. Humidity varied between 34 and 23 percent. Surface winds are expected to strengthen, with air quality at a moderate level.
Delhi witnessed cooler-than-usual weather on Saturday, recording a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal norm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature stood at 15.5 degrees Celsius, falling 2.6 notches below the average, with humidity levels swinging between 34 and 23 percent throughout the day.
The IMD has predicted strong surface winds for the upcoming two days. Sunday's temperatures are anticipated to hover around 32 degrees Celsius max and 16 degrees Celsius min. Notably, the city's air quality improved, shifting to the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 153, reported the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
