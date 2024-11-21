Global Tensions at COP29: Climate Finance Debacle

The draft text for a new climate finance package unveiled at the COP29 in Azerbaijan was promptly rejected by all signatories except the host country.

While developed countries have proposed between USD 200 billion to USD 300 billion, developing nations demand at least USD 1.3 trillion annually starting 2025 to combat climate change effectively.

The discord highlights a major challenge as negotiators work to find a consensus on how to finance the mounting costs of climate adaptation and mitigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)